Sri Lanka on tenterhooks as President flees to Male
- The embattled leader fled Sri Lanka and arrived in the Maldives on early Wednesday, two days after his youngest brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was blocked from boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai.
After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did the “Ashraf Ghani” act and fled to Male leaving the island nation in economic chaos, more violence is feared in Sri Lanka today as Left-backed protestors will mount more pressure on streets to bring about a political change.
While there are six candidates in the reckoning for the post of Sri Lankan president through Parliament vote on July 19, none of them have a majority or even the will to take on the leadership of the troubled nation. The worst-case scenario will be if former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is considered very close to the disgraced Rajapaksas, becomes a consensus candidate as he apparently has the backing of the West.
Even as Sri Lanka today is a bankrupt nation with food and fuel crisis, Gotabaya spent his entire Tuesday trying to secure a visa to United States but to no avail. Gotabaya had renounced his US citizenship to become President of Sri Lanka. He even tried to send feelers to India but, again, to no avail as New Delhi is with the people of Sri Lanka.
It is understood that Gotabaya, despite international counsel to stay put, left with family in the dead of Tuesday night and reached Male after an hour flight in a Sri Lankan Air Force medium lift Russian AN-32 plane. He was received by Speaker Mohammed Nasheed, who himself had fled to Sri Lanka in 2012, at the airport as Gotabaya is officially still the President of Sri Lanka. He is said to have sent a letter of his resignation as President to the Parliament Speaker before he left Colombo. The Speaker is also close to the Rajapaksas.
With Gotabaya out of Sri Lanka, the protestors will mount pressure on the immigration authorities on not allowing the Rajapaksa clan led by former prime minister Mahinda to escape. Considered close to China, Mahinda is still under military protection in Colombo as is his youngest brother, Basil. Contrary to media reports, it was former foreign minister Basil who was blocked by the protestors from escaping to Dubai via Emirates flight on Monday night.
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa to resign today? What we know so far
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer Rajapaksa's resignation today, flew out of the country and landed in Maldives in the wee hours of Wednesday as protests grew louder over the devastating economic crisis. He was received by Maldives government officials at the Velana airport in Male and taken to an undisclosed location. The Speaker has not received a resignation letter yet, even as the president left the nation.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Male, security forces deployed in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country ahead of his expected resignation and arrived in Maldives early Wednesday morning where he was received by speaker Mohamed Nasheed, according to people familiar with the development. He was accompanied by his wife and two bodyguards. The development comes days after he yielded to the monthslong demand from protesters to quit the presidential office as they blamed him for Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades.
Sri Lanka president flees to Maldives ahead of expected resignation: Report
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday heading to the neighbouring Maldives, local officials said. The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were among four passengers on board an Antonov-32 Sri Lankan military aircraft which took off from Colombo's international airport, immigration officials told AFP. There was no immediate confirmation Rajapaksa had reached the Maldives.
