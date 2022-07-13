Sri Lanka crisis: Youth dies of 'breathing difficulties' during stir outside PM's office
- Sri Lanka crisis: The man had earlier been rushed to a private hospital in Colombo where he died during treatment, according to a report in Daily Mirror.
Amid massive protests outside Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, a 26-year-old man reportedly died after developing breathing difficulties when forces opened tear gas to control the situation.
The man had earlier been rushed to a private hospital in Colombo where he died during treatment, according to a report in Daily Mirror.
Read here for live updates on the crisis
Protestors had entered Wickremesinghe's office hours ago defying security cordon and raised national flags top the building.
Wickremesinghe, the crisis-hit country's prime minister, was named the Acting President by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he fled to Maldives with his family in the wake of massive protests.
According to latest reports, Rajapaksa is expected to head to Singapore in the next few hours.
Also read | A crescendo that felled Lanka’s most powerful
The protesters are demanding the resignation of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.
The military, meanwhile, called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators. In a statement, the military requested the speaker of the country's parliament to hold an all-party meeting to prevent the crisis from worsening.
The island nation is witnessing widespread protests as political leaders struggle to resolve the economic crisis, which has been simmering for months now.
-
Lankan military appeals for 'political resolution' amid massive anti-govt stir
Amid the escalating crisis in Sri Lanka, the military on Wednesday called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators. On Wednesday, they stormed inside the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, hours after he was named as acting president. The protesters are demanding the resignation of both Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe. According to a Reuters report, Wickremesinghe is currently the ruling party's first choice, although no decision has been taken.
-
Sri lanka crisis: The rise and fall of Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Before he fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday amid a crushing economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the last of six members of the country's most influential family still clinging to power. Protesters also stormed the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has said he will leave once a new government is in place. His younger brother, Gotabaya, was a powerful official and military strategist in the Ministry of Defense.
-
Chinese exports to India go up, Indian exports fall sharply in 2022: China data
Trade between India and China stood at $67.08 billion in the first six months of 2022, rising by 16.5% compared to the same period the year before, latest data from China's General Administration of Custom showed on Wednesday. While exports from China to India were valued at $57.51 billion, up by 34.5%, Indian exports stood at a much lower $9.57 billion, a sharp dip of 35.3 % compared to the first half of 2021.
-
‘Imagine Mr Bean…’: Jayasuriya draws a cricket analogy to hit out at Lankan PM
Comparing Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's situation to that of Mr Bean, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya imagined someone like him being brought into the team “despite selectors rejecting him because he is ACTOR and not a cricketer”.
-
Vatican names 3 women to office that vets bishop nominations
Pope Francis on Wednesday named three women to serve as members of the Vatican office that vets bishop nominations, in another first for women to have a say in Catholic Church governance. The dicastery's members, who include cardinals, bishops and now women, meet periodically to evaluate proposed new bishops whose names are forwarded by Vatican ambassadors. The ambassadors usually come up with three candidates for each opening after consulting with local church members.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics