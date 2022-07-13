Home / World News / Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: 2 broadcasters go off air, US consulate stops services
Live

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: 2 broadcasters go off air, US consulate stops services

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Protests have intensified amid emergency in Sri Lanka by acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, hours after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives.
Sri Lankan protesters rally outside prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka,
Sri Lankan protesters rally outside prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka,(AP)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: The political crisis continues in Sri Lanka hours after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and landed in Maldives on a day he is supposed to resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has also agreed to resign if the consensus is reached on a unity government, took over as acting president and declared a state of emergency. 


However, protests continued with the demonstrators defiant amid tear gas shells fired by the security forces. The protesters even stormed the prime minister's residence, demanding he resign. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:57 PM IST

    Maldives foreign ministry refuses to speak on Rajapaksa’s arrival

    The Maldives' Foreign Ministry refused to comment on Rajapaksa's arrival in the country along with his wife and two security officers on board a military aircraft that took off from Colombo’s main international airport.

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    India rejects reports of facilitating Gotabaya's travel: 'will continue to…'

    India on Wednesday rejected the “baseless and speculative” reports of New Delhi facilitating Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's travel to Maldives on late Tuesday. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka “as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values , established democratic institutions and constitutional framework”. Read more

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:43 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters enter PM's office. See video

    Sri Lankan protesters have now stormed the prime minister's office, Lankan media NewsWire shared video on its Twitter handle.

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:41 PM IST

    US embassy in Sri Lanka cancels all consular services for two days

    US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services for today & tomorrow amid fresh protests, ANI reported.

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:36 PM IST

    Lankan security forces intensify tear gas shelling to disperse protesters

    The Sri Lankan military has now upped teargas shelling to disperse protesters in Colombo. Pictures shared by news agency ANI show protesters on streets as the forces try to control the situation. 

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    Emergency in Sri Lanka: Prez flees, protests at PM's home, shots heard | VIDEOS

    The Sri Lanka government has declared a state of emergency after embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled late Tuesday night to Maldives, news agency AFP said citing sources within prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. "The prime minister, as acting president, has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province," the PM's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told news agency Reuters. Full story

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    Another Sri Lankan broadcaster suspends telecast

    After Rupavahini, another Sri Lankan broadcaster ITN has suspended its telecast amid protests across the country, Lankan media reported.

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:21 PM IST

    Sri Lanka crisis explained in 5 points

    Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country and the prime minister has promised to resign in the face of massive protests and the economy’s collapse. To get up to speed, here’s a short FAQ with the key facts.

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:19 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Public broadcaster Rupavahini goes off-air

    Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air as it suspends its telecasts amid its premises being surrounded by protesters in Colombo, ANI quotes Lankan media.

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:16 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Oppn leader and prez hopeful slams Sri Lanka PM's emergency call

    Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa - nominated this week as a candidate to replace president Gotabaya Rajapaksa - has criticised prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for declaring an emergency. He said only the president could make this call and the PM could only do so as 'acting president' - a post he does not hold at this time since Rajapaksa has not formally resigned. Read more

  • Jul 13, 2022 02:12 PM IST

    Sri Lankan military fires teargas shells on protesters | Video

    Protests continue across Sri Lanka amid president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country and emergency being declared by the acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe. In this video shared by news agency ANI, the Lankan military is firing tear gas shells on the protesters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
world news

NASA's universe images flashed on screens at iconic Times Square | Video

NASA hailed the pictures as a milestone to mark a new era of astronomical exploration, Reuters reported. The $9 billion infrared telescope was launched on December 25 last year. It reached its destination in solar orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth a month later.
The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope released by NASA are visible on Morgan Stanley's sign at Times Square in New York.(Twitter/Morgan Stanley)
The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope released by NASA are visible on Morgan Stanley's sign at Times Square in New York.(Twitter/Morgan Stanley)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Anand Mahindra's tweet about ‘desi 10 Downing Street’ wins hearts on Twitter

  • Mahindra shared a photo of the official residence of British prime minister with a traditional ‘toran’ and ‘swastika’ symbol put on the door. The hint was clear.
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on official residence of British prime minister goes viral.&nbsp;(Screengrab)
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on official residence of British prime minister goes viral. (Screengrab)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: 2 broadcasters go off air, US consulate stops services

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Protests have intensified amid emergency in Sri Lanka by acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, hours after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives.
Sri Lankan protesters rally outside prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka,(AP)
Sri Lankan protesters rally outside prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka,(AP)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 02:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
world news

Sri Lanka emergency: Oppn leader slams PM, president says will resign today

Sri Lanka protests: Prime minister and 'acting president' Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared an emergency after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Tuesday night.
Police use teargas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Police use teargas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
world news

US destroyer sails near disputed islands in SCS, raising tensions with China

The US Navy in a statement said the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law”
In this photo provided by US Navy, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine underway operations in the Philippines Sea on June 24. (AP/FILE)
In this photo provided by US Navy, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine underway operations in the Philippines Sea on June 24. (AP/FILE)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 01:11 PM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
world news

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as acting president: Report

Sri Lankan crisis: Earlier in the day, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives amid the protests against him.
Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken over as acting Sri Lankan president.(Reuters File Photo)
Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken over as acting Sri Lankan president.(Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Emergency in Sri Lanka: Prez flees, protests at PM's home, shots heard | VIDEOS

Sri Lanka protests: Angry protesters stormed prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Colombo home, demanding that he follow president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in resigning.
Sri Lankan protesters storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Sri Lankan protesters storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka crisis explained in 5 points

Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s president. had promised to resign on Wednesday, after protesters stormed his official residence. But the Parliament has not received his resignation yet.
Sri Lanka army soldiers patrol near the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo.(AP)
Sri Lanka army soldiers patrol near the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo.(AP)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa to resign by noon, Wickremesinghe may take over: Report

Sri Lanka news: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised to step down, as did prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka on tenterhooks as President flees to Male

  • The embattled leader fled Sri Lanka and arrived in the Maldives on early Wednesday, two days after his youngest brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was blocked from boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai. 
Sri Lankan forces on high alert.
Sri Lankan forces on high alert.
Published on Jul 13, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa to resign today? What we know so far

  • Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka in the early hours today, in what appears to be a prelude to his resignation in the aftermath of widespread protests against the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis.
Demonstrators protesting inside the Presidential secretariat premises after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo.(REUTERS)
Demonstrators protesting inside the Presidential secretariat premises after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo.(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Male, security forces deployed in Sri Lanka

  • Gotabaya landed at Male International Airport at 3am and was received by speaker Nasheed as Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is on Hajj. He was denied a US visa despite all efforts on Tuesday.
Time is up for the triumvirate of Gotabaya, Ranil and Mahinda in Sri Lanka.
Time is up for the triumvirate of Gotabaya, Ranil and Mahinda in Sri Lanka.
Published on Jul 13, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
world news

Nasa new images: Woman behind James Webb Space Telescope had an 'ugly cry'

Nasa has released 5 images so far: SMACS 0723, a distant galaxy cluster; WASP-96b, a giant gas planet and its cloud; Southern Ring Nebula, dance of a dying star; Stephan’s Quintet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance; Carina Nebula; nursery of baby stars.
Astrophysicist Jane Rigby (right) recounts her emotional outburst after she first saw the first focussed images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Astrophysicist Jane Rigby (right) recounts her emotional outburst after she first saw the first focussed images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Published on Jul 13, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka president flees to Maldives ahead of expected resignation: Report

  • The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were among four passengers on board an Antonov-32 aircraft which took off from the main international airport, immigration officials told AFP.
Sri Lanka army soldiers patrol near the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo.(AP)
Sri Lanka army soldiers patrol near the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo.(AP)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 04:17 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

India’s population is higher than China’s, claims researcher

Researcher Yi Fuxian made the claims after a UN report said that in 2023, India will surpass China to become the most populous country in the world
Indians wearing masks as a precaution against the Covid-19, crowd a market, in Mumbai, India, on January 7, 2022. (AP)
Indians wearing masks as a precaution against the Covid-19, crowd a market, in Mumbai, India, on January 7, 2022. (AP)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out