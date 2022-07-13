Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: 2 broadcasters go off air, US consulate stops services
Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: The political crisis continues in Sri Lanka hours after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and landed in Maldives on a day he is supposed to resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has also agreed to resign if the consensus is reached on a unity government, took over as acting president and declared a state of emergency.
However, protests continued with the demonstrators defiant amid tear gas shells fired by the security forces. The protesters even stormed the prime minister's residence, demanding he resign.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Maldives foreign ministry refuses to speak on Rajapaksa’s arrival
The Maldives' Foreign Ministry refused to comment on Rajapaksa's arrival in the country along with his wife and two security officers on board a military aircraft that took off from Colombo’s main international airport.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:45 PM IST
India rejects reports of facilitating Gotabaya's travel: 'will continue to…'
India on Wednesday rejected the “baseless and speculative” reports of New Delhi facilitating Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's travel to Maldives on late Tuesday. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka “as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values , established democratic institutions and constitutional framework”. Read more
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:43 PM IST
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters enter PM's office. See video
Sri Lankan protesters have now stormed the prime minister's office, Lankan media NewsWire shared video on its Twitter handle.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:41 PM IST
US embassy in Sri Lanka cancels all consular services for two days
US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services for today & tomorrow amid fresh protests, ANI reported.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Lankan security forces intensify tear gas shelling to disperse protesters
The Sri Lankan military has now upped teargas shelling to disperse protesters in Colombo. Pictures shared by news agency ANI show protesters on streets as the forces try to control the situation.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Emergency in Sri Lanka: Prez flees, protests at PM's home, shots heard | VIDEOS
The Sri Lanka government has declared a state of emergency after embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled late Tuesday night to Maldives, news agency AFP said citing sources within prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. "The prime minister, as acting president, has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province," the PM's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told news agency Reuters. Full story
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Another Sri Lankan broadcaster suspends telecast
After Rupavahini, another Sri Lankan broadcaster ITN has suspended its telecast amid protests across the country, Lankan media reported.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:21 PM IST
Sri Lanka crisis explained in 5 points
Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country and the prime minister has promised to resign in the face of massive protests and the economy’s collapse. To get up to speed, here’s a short FAQ with the key facts.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Public broadcaster Rupavahini goes off-air
Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air as it suspends its telecasts amid its premises being surrounded by protesters in Colombo, ANI quotes Lankan media.
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Oppn leader and prez hopeful slams Sri Lanka PM's emergency call
Sri Lanka opposition leader Sajith Premadasa - nominated this week as a candidate to replace president Gotabaya Rajapaksa - has criticised prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for declaring an emergency. He said only the president could make this call and the PM could only do so as 'acting president' - a post he does not hold at this time since Rajapaksa has not formally resigned. Read more
-
Jul 13, 2022 02:12 PM IST
Sri Lankan military fires teargas shells on protesters | Video
Protests continue across Sri Lanka amid president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country and emergency being declared by the acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe. In this video shared by news agency ANI, the Lankan military is firing tear gas shells on the protesters.
