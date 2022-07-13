Sri Lanka crisis explained in 5 points
Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country and the prime minister has promised to resign in the face of massive protests and the economy’s collapse. To get up to speed, here’s a short FAQ with the key facts:
Why and how did President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flee?
He hasn’t given an official statement since news of his departure to the Maldives. The Sri Lankan Air Force said it provided a military plane for the 73-year-old, his wife and two bodyguards. Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday, after protesters stormed his official residence. People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News that they haven’t received his resignation yet.
What about the rest of his family? Who’s left behind?
Apart from Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the BBC reported that his younger brother Basil, a former finance minister, also fled. The whereabouts of two older brothers -- Mahinda, who was president from 2005 to 2015 and also served as prime minister, and Chamal -- are unknown. Mahinda’s son, 36-year-old Namal Rajapaksa, told Bloomberg News in a recent interview that his side of the family would “never leave the country” no matter how bad things got.
Why are Sri Lankans angry?
Anger against the government has been building for months, as the bankrupt nation’s 21 million people have turned to lining up for hours for increasingly expensive fuel and vital daily necessities, and are living with long power outages. Shortages of items like flour and milk powder are widespread and food inflation hovers at around 80%.
What are the causes of the crisis?
The country went bankrupt as a result of the Rajapaksa administration’s economic policies, which include imposing tax cuts that reduced government revenues just months before the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy. Coupled with heavy debt and rising commodity prices, Sri Lanka fell deeper into crisis. With meager foreign exchange reserves, it struggled to pay for food and fuel. Officials raised rates, devalued the currency, restricted some imports and sought bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.
But can’t Sri Lanka grow its own food?
The shortage of food can be traced back to a government ban on synthetic fertilizer in 2021, which meant farmers were unable to access organic fertilizer and abandoned their fields.
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa to resign by noon, Wickremesinghe may take over: Report
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa could resign by midday, a top source from within the ruling party told Reuters Wednesday morning, hours after confirmation he had fled to Maldives on a military aircraft. Ruling party members want prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who said he would also step down-so long as an alternate government is in place as their presidential nominee, although no decision has been taken yet, a source told Reuters. Eventually, he, his wife and two bodyguards left onboard an Air Force plane.
Sri Lanka on tenterhooks as President flees to Male
After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did the “Ashraf Ghani” act and fled to Male leaving the island nation in economic chaos, more violence is feared in Sri Lanka today as Left-backed protestors will mount more pressure on streets to bring about a political change. Even as Sri Lanka today is a bankrupt nation with food and fuel crisis, Gotabaya spent his entire Tuesday trying to secure a visa to United States but to no avail.
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa to resign today? What we know so far
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer Rajapaksa's resignation today, flew out of the country and landed in Maldives in the wee hours of Wednesday as protests grew louder over the devastating economic crisis. He was received by Maldives government officials at the Velana airport in Male and taken to an undisclosed location. The Speaker has not received a resignation letter yet, even as the president left the nation.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Male, security forces deployed in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country ahead of his expected resignation and arrived in Maldives early Wednesday morning where he was received by speaker Mohamed Nasheed, according to people familiar with the development. He was accompanied by his wife and two bodyguards. The development comes days after he yielded to the monthslong demand from protesters to quit the presidential office as they blamed him for Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades.
