close_game
close_game
News / World News / Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka: What we know so far

Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka: What we know so far

ByMallika Soni
Dec 09, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Sri Lanka Power Cuts: In 2022, Sri Lankans faced 10-hour power cuts amid a deepening economic crisis that roiled markets.

Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said. Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said as per news agency Reuters.

Sri Lanka Power Cuts: Women buy food from a roadside stall in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Sri Lanka Power Cuts: Women buy food from a roadside stall in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)

In 2022, Sri Lankans faced 10-hour power cuts amid a deepening economic crisis that roiled markets. Then, the electricity regulator urged more than a million government employees to work from home to save fuel as Sri Lanka was unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: Canada may cap number of foreign student visas: What it means for Indians

"We made a request to the government to allow the public sector, which is about 1.3 million employees, to work from home for the next two days so we can manage the fuel and power shortages better," Janaka Ratnayake, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, had then said.

Power cuts were also extended to 13 hours as the country faced its worst economic crisis in decades when foreign exchange reserves fell by 70%. Sri Lanka had then even struggled to import essentials, including food and fuel.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out