Home / World News / Sri Lanka to continue with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine: Govt spokesman
world news

Sri Lanka to continue with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine: Govt spokesman

Some nations, mostly European, suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray.(Reuters File Photo )

Sri Lanka will continue to use the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines despite its suspension in some countries over reports that the doses were causing blood clot-related complications, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Some nations, mostly European, suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.

Ramesh Pathirana, the Cabinet co-spokesman, said that the vaccine halted in certain European countries was limited to one batch of the vaccine and Sri Lanka had not received doses from the same batch.

“Those vaccines which are involved in that problem only belong to a certain batch in that vaccine are temporarily suspended in certain countries in Europe, that batch of vaccines was not given to Sri Lanka,” he said.

He said that the public should remain calm and not fear such reports.

His comments come in the wake of several European countries -- including Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland -- pausing the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. Some Asian and African countries have expressed concern. Congo and Thailand have stopped the doses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis

Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis

Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown

Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour

However, the UK and EU regulators and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have backed the usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs.

India gifted 500,000 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka, which kicked off its vaccination programme in late January.

Health officials said some 7,84,500 people out of the 21 million population had already been given the first dose of the vaccine. Pathirana said under the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, the island would soon receive another batch of vaccines.

“We are arriving at a controlled situation due to the intervention of the health officials and security forces and due to the dedication of the people,” he said.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 88,524 coronavirus cases with 534 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP