St Petersburg blast: Russia names suspect in killing of prominent war blogger

Reuters |
Apr 03, 2023 12:25 PM IST

A prominent Russian military blogger was killed Sunday and 25 others injured in an explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city of Saint Petersburg.

Russia's interior ministry on Monday placed a woman Russian media have described as a suspect in the killing of war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky on its wanted list, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, is seen in this undated social media picture.(via REUTERS)
Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed in a bomb blast at a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday.

A woman called Darya Trepova was identified by some Russian media as a suspect online, though the interior ministry made no reference to the Tatarsky killing on its site which showed she had been put on its wanted list.

Fomin, who had 560,000 followers on the messaging app Telegram, was one of the most prominent of Russia's war bloggers - a mixed group of war veterans and correspondents who have championed Russia's campaign in Ukraine, while also offering stinging criticism of the Russian military leadership.

russia ukraine st petersburg suspect interior ministry
