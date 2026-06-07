Still no Lebanon: How Trump's refusal to stop Israel's actions remains a hurdle to US-Iran peace deal

Amid stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will not demand the inclusion of Lebanon in a peace deal. Trump's remarks come as Israel continues its attacks on Beirut, despite a ceasefire agreement between Tel Aviv and the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

Lebanese security officers gather at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon,(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

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Speaking to US-based outlet NBC News, the US president stated Iran would "like to see" a ceasefire in Lebanon. "I think they'd like to see it, but I'm not demanding," he said in the interview recorded on Friday.

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Trump also stated that he would like to see attacks that are more surgical against Hezbollah. "I'd like to see Lebanon have a better life. I'd like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical," he said.

Ironically, Trump's remarks also come after he told the journalist that the US is "very close" to a deal with Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} "We're very close. We have a couple of points; they don't even seem like big points. They've conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons," he told NBC News moments before the Lebanon factor. Israel continues to strike Lebanon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're very close. We have a couple of points; they don't even seem like big points. They've conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons," he told NBC News moments before the Lebanon factor. Israel continues to strike Lebanon {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Israel has continued its strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs as part of its conflict with Hezbollah.Despite a ceasefire agreement between the two, brokered by the US, Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Israel has continued its strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs as part of its conflict with Hezbollah.Despite a ceasefire agreement between the two, brokered by the US, Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An evacuation warning was also issued on Sunday, after which the IDF stated it "struck a militant command centre in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, in response to Hezbollah's fire towards Israeli territory." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An evacuation warning was also issued on Sunday, after which the IDF stated it "struck a militant command centre in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, in response to Hezbollah's fire towards Israeli territory." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the strikes targeted two apartments in two buildings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the strikes targeted two apartments in two buildings. {{/usCountry}}

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The first ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was signed on April 17. But the truce has not been respected.

So much so, the attacks in Lebanon have now threatened the already fragile truce between Tehran and Washington.

During negotiations, the US launched fresh strikes towards Iran. Iran also responded with fresh attacks against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran demands Lebanon's inclusion

Since the start of the talks with the US, Iran has called for the inclusion of Lebanon in a ceasefire deal.

As Israel intensified its attacks and expanded military operations, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to X, accusing both the US and Israel of violating the truce.

Araghchi added that the responsibility for any consequences of these violations will be on the US and Israel to bear.

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Furthermore, in a latest warning, Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei warned of a "painful response" from Tehran if Israel continues to strike Lebanon.

"We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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