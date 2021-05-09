Home / World News / 'Stop clashes': Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem
'Stop clashes': Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Pope Francis speaks from a window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square in the Vatican during the weekly Angelus prayer followed by the recitation of the Regina Coeli.(AFP)

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

