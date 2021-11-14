Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead and 500 hospitalized from scorpion stings

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province
Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes(AP)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 09:20 PM IST
AP | , Cairo

Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings and that all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

Acting Health Minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

The Al-Ahram daily reported the deaths, citing Ehab Hanafy, the Health Ministry’s Undersecretary in Aswan. It did not elaborate on the cause.

The rainfall also caused power outages.

