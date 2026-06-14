Strands of new world order could be woven at G7 meet in France: Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that the “strands” of a new world order could be “woven” at the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit in France as it will bring outreach partners such as India to the table.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts as he speaks at Trinity College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland on June 13. (REUTERS)

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Carney made these remarks during a discussion at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, after which he travelled to France for the global summit, which is being hosted at the resort of Évian-les-Bains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the outreach partners invited by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The strands of the new world order, yet to be born, could be woven in Evian,” Carney said, pointing to who will be “at the table.” “It’s more than the G7. More than half the meeting will include outreach partners, particularly the leaders of India, the leaders of Brazil, the Gulf states, the leader of Kenya,” he said.

Carney is also expected to meet Modi along the sidelines of the summit in what will be their fourth bilateral within the course of a year. In fact, it was as Canada hosted the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June 2025, that the breakthrough in relations came as Carney and Modi met there and launched a reset in ties. That has turned into renewal with their meeting on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November, and then as Carney visited India and met Modi in New Delhi in March.

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{{^usCountry}} Carney also said the presence of such partners for a “broader perspective and a broader element of the solution” was part of the reality that there was “recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world or pretends to.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carney also said the presence of such partners for a “broader perspective and a broader element of the solution” was part of the reality that there was “recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world or pretends to.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the address in Dublin, he had said the world was navigating a “global rupture not a quiet transition.” In that context, he said, “In a world of great power rivalry, middle powers have a choice — to compete for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the address in Dublin, he had said the world was navigating a “global rupture not a quiet transition.” In that context, he said, “In a world of great power rivalry, middle powers have a choice — to compete for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As an example of “building coalitions which focus on specific issues”, he alluded to the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation or ACITI Partnership, which was announced on the margins of the G20 summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As an example of “building coalitions which focus on specific issues”, he alluded to the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation or ACITI Partnership, which was announced on the margins of the G20 summit. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

narendra modi mark carney Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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