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Strands of new world order could be woven at G7 meet in France: Carney

Canadian PM Carney suggests the G7 Summit in France could shape a new world order, involving outreach partners like India and Brazil for broader solutions.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 02:55 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that the “strands” of a new world order could be “woven” at the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit in France as it will bring outreach partners such as India to the table.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts as he speaks at Trinity College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland on June 13. (REUTERS)

Carney made these remarks during a discussion at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, after which he travelled to France for the global summit, which is being hosted at the resort of Évian-les-Bains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the outreach partners invited by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The strands of the new world order, yet to be born, could be woven in Evian,” Carney said, pointing to who will be “at the table.” “It’s more than the G7. More than half the meeting will include outreach partners, particularly the leaders of India, the leaders of Brazil, the Gulf states, the leader of Kenya,” he said.

Carney is also expected to meet Modi along the sidelines of the summit in what will be their fourth bilateral within the course of a year. In fact, it was as Canada hosted the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June 2025, that the breakthrough in relations came as Carney and Modi met there and launched a reset in ties. That has turned into renewal with their meeting on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November, and then as Carney visited India and met Modi in New Delhi in March.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

narendra modi mark carney
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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