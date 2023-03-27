Strike leads to grounding of flights at Israel's main airport

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Mar 27, 2023 01:49 PM IST

The strike was called on Monday by the country's largest trade union grouping and could paralyse large swaths of Israel's economy.

Israel's Airports Authority says departing flights from the country's main international airport have been grounded following a strike called in protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul.

Protesters block a road and hold national flags during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 27, 2023. - (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read | Israel president urges halt to legal overhaul amid mass protests over Netanyahu ousting defence minister

The strike was called on Monday by the country's largest trade union grouping and could paralyse large swaths of Israel's economy. Tens of thousands are expected to be affected by the flight changes.

Planes will for the moment still be able to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, outside the sprawling seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul has sparked unprecedented opposition from across Israeli society.(AP) RUP

