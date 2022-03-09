‘A strike against heart of Putin’s war machine': Zelenskyy thanks Biden for banning import of Russian oil

Reacting to Joe Biden's announcement of ban on US import of oil, gas and energy from Russia due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the eastern European nation's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, echoed his US counterpart's remarks that the move was against Vladimir Putin's ‘war machine.’

“Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin's war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow,” Zelenskyy posted on Twitter.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the White House, Biden announced the United States' latest sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion.

“Today, I am announcing that the US is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy. We are banning all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy. That means that Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports. The American people will deal another powerful blow at (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine,” he said.

The Democrat further described the decision as a ‘powerful blow against Putin’s war machine.'

Afterwards, the US President posted on Twitter: “This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country.”

On February 24, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin, amid heightened tensions, authorised a ‘special military operations’ against the country's neighbour. This has prompted the West, including the US, to announce a host of sanctions against Russian oligarchs, as well as members of the Putin regime, including Putin himself.