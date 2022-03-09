NATO urges Russia to ensure conflict doesn't spread beyond Ukraine
- Ukraine-Russia war: NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military alliance of several western nations, said there were credible reports Russian forces were targetting civilians in Ukraine and urged the Kremlin to ensure the war would not spread beyond.
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating.
"We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said, adding, "We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory."
Live updates on Ukraine-Russia conflict
His statement came hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was no longer pressing for NATO’s membership for his country, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour.
"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an interview.
"The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia," the President added.
Meanwhile, Russian forces intensified their bombardment of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the US said. Residents of the northeastern city of Sumy fled west in buses, a train and their own vehicles, taking advantage of humanitarian corridors.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
Putin's small circle knew he would invade Ukraine, others thought...: Report
According to Rustamova, only a small circle close to Vladimir Putin knew of the invasion while many thought that the military build-up on Ukraine's border was just a tactic to put pressure on Ukraine and the West.
-
Video| Nuclear plant staff held hostage by Russia, Ukraine minister warns Europe
Ukraine war: Three rounds of negotiations have yielded no results.
-
Ukraine's first lady's warning: 'There won't be a safe place in world if...'
In her open letter, she also elaborated on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country amid the fighting with "women and children living in bomb shelters and basements".