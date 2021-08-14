Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti, tsunami alert issued: USGS
Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti, tsunami alert issued: USGS

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has reported a quake of magnitude 7.6 in the region.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Some damage has been reported after a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Haiti Saturday.(Representational Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. Some damage has already been reported. According to the USGS, the quake struck 8 km from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has reported a quake of magnitude 7.6.

"I can confirm that there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," Jerry Chandler, Haiti's director of civil protection, told AFP. "We're still collecting information."

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, reported news agency AFP citing images from witnesses.

A tsunami alert has been issued after the powerful Haiti quake,  as per the US Tsunami Warning System.

The powerful 7.2-magnitude quake that struck Haiti Saturday caused multiple deaths, local authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies)

