On US F-1 visa? You may benefit from premium processing of work authorisation

The United States on Monday announced premium processing of employment authorisation applications for certain categories on international students. The move is likely to benefit a large number of Indian students in the US on F-1 visa seeking temporary employment directly related to their major area of study. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the premium processing of applications for OPT (optional practical training) from international students in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field or its extension.

The phase-wise premium processing will start on March 6 for certain categories and from April 3 for some others.

“The availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a great many international students,” USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said in a statement.

“The ongoing expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as we continue to create operational efficiencies and increase access to the immigration system for stakeholders, applicants, petitioners, requestors, and those we serve.”

The immigration agency will also reject premium processing requests for an initial or concurrently filed Form I-765 that is received before April 3.

Ajay Bhutoria, community leader figure fighting for fair immigration policies, has welcomed the announcement.

"This is great news for foreign students who have been facing long wait times for their OPT approvals. USCIS's announcement is expected to provide welcome relief to F-1 students who are seeking to obtain employment authorisation in the United States," Bhutoria told PTI.

"USCIS will now accept Form I-907 requests filed either via paper form or online for certain F-1 students who have a pending Form I-765. This includes those filing under pre-completion OPT, post-completion OPT and 24-month extension of OPT for STEM students," he said.

Premium processing phase-wise expansion:

March 6: Form I-907 requests for certain F-1 students who already have a pending Form I-765 if they are filing under one of the following categories:

(c)(3)(A) – Pre-Completion OPT;

(c)(3)(B) – Post-Completion OPT; and

(c)(3)(C) – 24-Month Extension of OPT for STEM students.

April 3: Form I-907 requests for F-1 students in the above categories when filed together with Form I-765.

