News / World News / Subway, train lines, roads closed in Madrid, central Spain after heavy rain

Subway, train lines, roads closed in Madrid, central Spain after heavy rain

Reuters |
Sep 04, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Several roads in the Madrid region were closed as half a dozen bridges were torn down by water overflowing the riverbanks.

A few subway lines in Madrid and high-speed train connections with southern cities were closed on Monday morning and two men were missing after torrential rain hit central Spain.

People waiting for the bus try to stay away from the water as a municipal vehicle moves on a flooded road caused by heavy rain.(REUTERS)
People waiting for the bus try to stay away from the water as a municipal vehicle moves on a flooded road caused by heavy rain.(REUTERS)

Emergency services were involved in almost 1,200 incidents in the region overnight and firefighters and police were seeking two missing men in the rural area of Aldea del Fresno, southwest of Madrid, said Javier Chivite, the spokesperson of the emergency services in the region.

"Two people are missing, a father and his son, they were in a vehicle that got in an avalanche caused by the spate of the Alberche river," Chivite said. “We hope this will have a positive outcome.”

The sudden torrential rain that hit the country transformed streets into rivers in Madrid, Castile, Catalonia and Valencia regions. Hail also fell in many areas.

The heavy rainfall was waning on Monday morning, though. Rain continued in most of the country, but the National Weather Agency on Monday lowered the alert level to yellow from orange and red on Sunday.

Several subway lines were closed in the centre of Madrid on Monday morning. Some high-speed connections between Madrid and Andalusia region, in southern Spain, resumed later on Monday, but trains were operating at lower-than-normal speeds.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out