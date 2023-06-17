Home / World News / 17 including 5 children killed in Air strike in Sudan's Khartoum

17 including 5 children killed in Air strike in Sudan's Khartoum

Reuters |
Jun 17, 2023 04:10 PM IST

Sudan conflict: Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people and the destruction of 25 homes

Sudanese health authorities said 17 people including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people, said health department. (Reuters)
Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people, said health department. (Reuters)

"Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes," the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air strike khartoum sudan + 1 more
air strike khartoum sudan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out