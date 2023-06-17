17 including 5 children killed in Air strike in Sudan's Khartoum

Sudanese health authorities said 17 people including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday. Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people, said health department. (Reuters)

"Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes," the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.