‘Huge biological risk’: WHO after Sudan fighters occupy lab

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan had occupied a central public laboratory holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, creating an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation.

Sudan crisis: Smoke is seen rising from buildings during clashes in Khartoum ,Sudan. (File/ HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Watch: First batch of 278 Indians leave Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'

"There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab... by one of the fighting parties," Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO's representative in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video-link.