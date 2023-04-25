‘Huge biological risk’: WHO after Sudan fighters occupy lab

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Apr 25, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Sudan crisis: Fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan had occupied a central public laboratory holding samples of diseases including polio and measles.

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan had occupied a central public laboratory holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, creating an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation.

"There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab... by one of the fighting parties," Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO's representative in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video-link.

