Sumo wrestlers ‘too heavy’ to fly on two Boeing planes, airline books additional flight

Japan Airlines had to arrange a special flight after a group of sumo wrestlers crossed the weight limit for two planes. According to Japan News, the wrestlers were flying from Japanese cities Tokyo and Osaka to attend Special National Sports Festival on Amami Ōshima Island. Two Boeing 737-800s were scheduled to carry the wrestlers but authorities found that the planes wouldn't be able to carry the optimum amount of fuel for the travel if all of them go onboard.

Representational Picture((Behrouz Mehri / AFP))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Japan Airlines found that the average weight of the sumo wresters was 264.55 pounds which is 100 pounds more than a typical passenger. To resolve the issue, the airline arranged an additional flight for 27 members of the sumo crew.

“It is extremely unusual for us to operate special flights due to the weight restrictions on this aircraft,” an airline representative told media.

Out of the 27 members for whom additional flight was arranged, 14 had to fly from Osaka to Tokyo first to board the special flight.

ALSO READ| ‘Deceptive fraud’: Netizens call out Ilhan Omar for fake post attributing death of Palestinian children to Israel

What do sumo wrestlers eat?

Notably, sumo wrestlers are known to extra heavy and have special diets to help them gain and maintain weight for their matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unlike what many people may expect, despite their huge size and weight, sumo wrestlers have great agility, balance and flexibility as a result of their rigorous training sessions.

Sumo wrestlers are a nutritious diet which includes chanko-nabe. Chanko-nabe is a stew containing fresh vegetables and protein sources like meat, chicken, fish etc. The vegetables may include onions, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, radish etc.

Their diet is designed in such a way to replenish the energy spent in wrestling matches and training. The protein intake ensures that their muscle development is taken care of too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON