Sunak to unveil new Covid-recovery loans for UK businesses
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is poised to unveil a state-backed loan program to help companies in the UK recover from the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the plan said.
The new loans are likely to be 80% government-backed, with interest rates capped at about 15%, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing measures set to be announced in next week’s budget. The terms are similar to those in existing state-backed lending programs.
The plan will replace Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans, its counterpart for large companies, CLBILS, and the fully state-backed Bounce Back Loans, which have lent a combined 73 billion pounds ($102 billion) to struggling companies. Sunak delivers the U.K. budget on March 3.
The Treasury said in December that it was working on a successor to the current loans programs. It was keen to replace the Bounce Back Loans in particular, amid warnings that they’re susceptible to fraud. The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee said in December that taxpayers could be on the hook for about 26 billion pounds of loans that may never be repaid because of fraud or because companies can’t afford to do so.
Trump's hold on Republican Party on display as conservatives gather in Florida
- Many Republicans think Donald Trump will flirt with another run to freeze the 2024 field but believe he will ultimately opt out of running.
Chinese court backs publisher calling homosexuality 'psychological disorder'
- Homosexuality was decategorised as a mental disorder by the Chinese Psychiatric Association in 2001.
UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain
- Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends where she married an IS fighter.
Russian diplomats leave North Korea on hand-pushed rail trolley
- North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries.
British man jailed for breaking Singapore's strict quarantine rules
- Nigel Skea, 52, was also fined S$1,000 ($752.56) for leaving his room three times on Sept. 21 last year
