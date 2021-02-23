Super 30 founder Anand Kumar's 'inspiring work' lauded in Canadian Parliament
A Canadian MP has praised Super 30 founder and educator Anand Kumar's "inspiring work" with underprivileged children as a successful model for education.
Giving an account of education projects being taken up in his federal district in the Canadian Parliament on Monday, MP of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in British Columbia, Marc Dalton, said, "The inspiring work of Super 30 in helping the students from the underprivileged sections of society to overcome all obstacles to reach premier institutions of India."
Dalton said Biju Mathew, a resident of Maple Ridge, had written a book on Kumar, the Bihar-born mathematician which is a greatly inspiring read for educationalists.
Super 30, a highly acclaimed educational programme founded by Kumar, trains 30 underprivileged students every year for Indian Institutes of Technology entrance examination, without charging any fee.
Kumar has earlier been felicitated in Canada in 2012 at a state-level function. The then Minister of Advanced Education, government of British Columbia, Naomi Yamamoto, had termed Kumar a ‘gifted’ teacher.
