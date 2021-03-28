Super ‘worm’ moon to glow in the sky on Sunday. When to watch in India

The moon will be at its fullest and brightest on Sunday night in the eastern sky, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude. The moon will appear full for about three days, from Saturday morning through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. According to Nasa’s solar system exploration website, this full moon is also called the Worm Moon, the Paschal Moon, the Holi Festival Moon, the Shab-e-Barat Moon, and, by some definitions, a Supermoon.

Why is it called Worm Moon?

For centuries, people around the world have been naming the full moon after nature’s cues, and the Old Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing Moon names for each month of the year, has named it the Worm Moon. The earthworms start to appear at the beginning of spring due to summer heat underground, allowing birds to feast. As India celebrates Holi during this period, in the Hindu month of Phalguna and the start of spring, the full moon corresponds with this festival.

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘Supermoon’, which refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when it is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. A supermoon can appear as much as 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal, depending on the time of year.

Dr Daniel Brown, an astronomy expert at Nottingham Trent University, told Daily Mail that supermoons encourage people to go out thinking the moon will be much larger than normal. He said that in reality, “supermoons are never huge at all so don't get fooled in thinking that you can see it being larger than usual”.

Worm Moon time in India and the US

In India, the moonrise is expected to occur at around 6.36pm IST on Sunday, March 28, and the Earth’s natural satellite is expected to set at 7.02am on Monday morning, according to Time and Date. It will be at its fullest at 12.18am IST on Monday. In the US, the full Moon will be on Sunday afternoon at 2.48pm EDT.

