‘Sushi terrorism’: Videos from Japan show pranksters putting saliva on dishes

After videos of pranksters messing up with community utensils, food items, eating others’ orders, and putting saliva on them went viral on social media, restaurant-goers are outraged demanding strict action against those who do such acts.

These videos shot at sushi conveyor belt restaurants have been dubbed as "sushi terrorism" with some of them weeks or even years old, reported AFP.

But these handfuls of unhygienic acts sparked stock slumps, venue overhauls, and legal action, along with furious social media commentary.

A video shot at a branch of the Sushiro chain that showed a teenage licking community sauce bottle, tea cups and smearing saliva on sushi, prompted stocks in the restaurant's parent company to plunge nearly five percent Tuesday but recovered later.

As per reports, this video shot in Gifu city might have inspired others to do the same.

Other videos showed a customer heaping wasabi- a strong-tasting green root or its sauce used in Japanese cooking- on passing pieces of sushi and licking the spoon in a communal green tea powder container.

Although it seems that these are just a handful of incidents, confined to the videos, this trend tarnished the country’s image of following strict hygiene and cleanliness.

