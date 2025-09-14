‘Not here to taste power’: Sushila Karki assumes office as Nepal’s interim prime minister

Nepal’s interim prime minister Sushila Karki assumed office on Saturday, following weeks of Gen Z–led protests over corruption and unemployment that forced KP Sharma Oli to resign. Nepal’s interim prime minister Sushila Karki takes office.(Videograb)

A cabinet expansion is expected later in the day, PTI reported.

Karki, 73, was sworn in on Friday night as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Oli in the wake of widespread anti-government demonstrations against a social media ban and alleged corruption.

After taking charge, Karki said, “Those involved in the incident of vandalism will be investigated. My team and I are not here to taste the power. We won’t stay for more than 6 months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won’t succeed without your support.”

She added, “27 hours of movement is first in Nepal. They are demanding economic equality, the eradication of corruption…”

Meanwhile, the streets of Kathmandu began returning to normal on Sunday morning after days of intense anti-corruption protests that gripped the capital and several other cities. Light traffic was visible, some shops reopened, and tensions showed signs of easing.

The protests on September 8, largely driven by Gen Z youth activists, stemmed from anger over corruption, lack of accountability, and the government’s controversial ban on social media.

The upheaval ultimately compelled Oli to resign after demonstrators stormed his office. More than 50 people were killed in the nationwide unrest.

Karki’s appointment as Nepal’s first female prime minister has injected a sense of hope among many citizens.

On Sunday, China congratulated Karki on assuming office. “China congratulates Madam Sushila Karki on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The spokesperson added, “China and Nepal share a time-honoured friendship. China, as always, respects the development path chosen independently by the people of Nepal. We stand ready to work with Nepal to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further advance bilateral relations.”