Swedish officials face backlash for ‘there could be war’ comment

Opposition politicians in Sweden are criticising the country's defence officials over their remarks on war in the region. According to a report on BBC, former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told Swedish TV that while the security situation was serious in Sweden, "it is not as if war is just outside the door." Former Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson(Reuters)

"This was well prepared, it wasn't something blurted out," Maja Dahl, spokeswoman of child rights organisation, Bris, told the BBC. "They should have provided information meant for kids when they come out with this kind of information for grown-ups," she added.

Sweden has experienced unsettling and concerning remarks from its highest defence authorities, advising citizens to brace themselves for the possibility of war. During a defence conference held recently, Civil defence minister of Sweden Carl-Oskar Bohlin and military commander-in-chief Gen Micael Byden said that "there could be war in Sweden".

Byden however also clarified that he did not intend to instill panic but rather aimed to prompt individuals to contemplate their circumstances and responsibilities.

The Nordic country of Sweden is currently on heightened alert amid increasing concerns about a potential Russian attack. Leading Swedish authorities have advised the populace to ready themselves for the possibility of war. Emphasizing the need for preparedness, the Swedish Foreign Minister stressed the importance of being realistic. The country's defence minister expressed concerns that Russia's conflict in Ukraine might extend to affect Sweden. Sweden which is a contributor of advanced Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine has also been training Ukrainian pilots amid the latter's war with Russia.