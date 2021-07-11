Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sydney imposes stricter rules to arrest spread of Delta variant of Covid-19
world news

Sydney imposes stricter rules to arrest spread of Delta variant of Covid-19

The variant outbreak has mostly affected Sydney. On Friday, 44 new cases were reported in the south-eastern state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located.
ANI | , Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Lockdown measures in Sydney were due to end on Friday, but have been extended for another week through July 16, reported NHK World.(Reuters Photo)

Authorities in Australia's largest city, Sydney imposed new stricter rules to curb the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Lockdown measures in Sydney were due to end on Friday, but have been extended for another week through July 16, reported NHK World.

The variant outbreak has mostly affected Sydney. On Friday, 44 new cases were reported in the south-eastern state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located.

New stricter rules restrict how people exercise, saying they must stay within 10 kilometers of their home and not meet up with more than one person from another household, reported NHK World.

The rules allow only one person per household to leave their home each day to shop for food or other goods.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he understands people are tired and frustrated. Morrison stressed that Australians have "just got to push through", reported NHK World.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sydney coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP