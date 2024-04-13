Sydney stabbing: Female cop shoots knife attacker dead | What we know so far

Several videos from the stabbing attack at Australia's Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction surfaced on social media showing the horror that befell the shoppers when an attacker ran towards them with a knife on Saturday. Five people and a suspect were killed in a stabbing attack on Saturday that left multiple people injured. A single person went on a stabbing spree in the mall attacking nine people before a cop shot him. The identity of the suspect has not been established but cops said he acted alone and there was no continuing threat.

CCTV footage from Sydney's shopping mall where an attacker was on a rampage on Saturday.