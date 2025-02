Gunmen have shot dead 10 people in an Alawite-majority village in central Syria, a war monitor said on Saturday. Representative image: 10 men were killed by gunmen in Syria(Bernat Armangue/AP)

"Armed men committed a massacre" on Friday that killed "10 citizens in Arza village in the northern Hama countryside that is inhabited by citizens of the Alawite sect" of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.