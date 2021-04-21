IND USA
People wait for a bus in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 (AP File Photo)
Syria loses voting rights at global chemical watchdog for poison gas use in civil war

Most nations voting at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency. Syria, Russia and Iran were among those to vote against.
Reuters | | Posted by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 04:51 PM IST

Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights by member states at the global chemical weapons watchdog after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.

A majority of nations voting at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency.

The proposal was initiated by 46 out of 193 member countries on the OPCW's governing Conference of States Parties, including Britain, France and the United States. It passed by 87 votes in favour to 15 against, meeting the required two-thirds majority of votes. There were 34 abstentions out of 136 countries taking part.

Iran, Russia and Syria were among those to vote against.

Although largely symbolic, the move sends a political signal to Syria that breaches of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits all use of chemicals on the battlefield, will not be accepted.

It gave "a clear no against continued use and possession of chemical weapons," the representative of the Netherlands at the OPCW Tweeted.

Repeated investigations by the United Nations and the OPCW's special Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) concluded that Syrian government forces used the nerve agent sarin and chlorine barrel bombs in attacks between 2015 and 2018 that investigators said killed or injured thousands.

Syria and its military ally Russia have repeatedly denied using chemical weapons during the war, which has turned the once-technical agency into a flashpoint between rival political forces and deadlocked the U.N. Security Council.


Related Stories

In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, emergency services look for survivors after airstrikes in the city of Idlib, Syria. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
world news

France urges rebuke for Syria over chemical weapons use

AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 06:25 PM IST
French Ambassador Luis Vassy proposed stripping Syria of its voting rights at the annual meeting of members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Syria and its military ally Russia have consistently denied using chemical weapons during President Bashar al-Assad's decade-old conflict with rebel forces(AFP)
world news

Syrian air force may have dropped chlorine bomb on town: Chemical arms watchdog

Reuters | , Amsterdam
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • The new report by the OPCW chemical weapons watchdog's investigative arm said no one was killed when the cylinder of chlorine gas, delivered in a barrel bomb, hit the Al Talil neighbourhood in the city of Saraqib in February 2018.
Syrian refugees walk as they carry containers at an informal tented settlement in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon on March 12, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Human rights violated in Syria under Moscow's watch: Russian activists

AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Activists from the Memorial Human Rights Center, the Civic Assistance Committee and other groups interviewed over 150 Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, several European nations and Russia.
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, women walk in a neighborhood heavily damaged by airstrikes in Idlib, Syria. The humanitarian situation across war-ravaged Syria is worsening. But it’s been getting tougher every year to raise money from global donors to help people affected by the country’s protracted humanitarian crisis. The aid community is bracing for significant shortfalls ahead of a donor conference that starts Monday, March 29, 2021, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)(AP)
world news

'24 million threatened': World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The fifth Brussels Conference on Syria will be held by video link because of coronavirus precautions, but the needs of Syria's refugees and vulnerable civilians are pressing.
Turkey's defence ministry said it asked Russia to secure an immediate halt to the attacks.(REUTERS file photo)
world news

Airstrikes on northwest Syria near Turkey border area worrying, says UN official

AP | , Beirut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:06 AM IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the recent wave of attacks in northwest Syria, which have killed and injured dozens of civilians, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.
