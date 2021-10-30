Home / World News / Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles aimed at Damascus area: Report
Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, has said previously that it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.
A plume of heavy smoke rises above a hill, during an airstrike by pro-regime forces in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province.(AFP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Syrian air defences on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement.

Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added.

State TV had earlier reported that explosions were heard in the countryside outside Damascus.

Asked about the attack, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, has said previously that it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.

