Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taiwan confirms first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus
world news

Taiwan confirms first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus

The central epidemic command centre said the infection was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine, as is the case for all arrivals into Taiwan.
Representational Image / REUTERS
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Reuters |

Taiwan's government said on Saturday that it had detected the island's first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The central epidemic command centre said the infection was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine, as is the case for all arrivals into Taiwan.

The traveller was asymptomatic. Ten other people seated in front of and behind the traveller on the incoming flight had been under home quarantine and had all tested negative, the centre said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus omicron taiwan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP