Home / World News / Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 59 aircraft around island: Defence ministry

AFP |
Apr 10, 2023 09:50 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: China's "Eastern Theatre Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan", the ministry said.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on Monday, as Beijing's war drills entered their third day.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
China's "Eastern Theatre Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan", the ministry said, adding that as of 10 am local time (0200 GMT) on Monday, 11 ships and 59 jets including fighters and bombers had been detected.

Monday, April 10, 2023
