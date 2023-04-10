Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 59 aircraft around island: Defence ministry

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on Monday, as Beijing's war drills entered their third day. China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Read more: Pak wanted to get 'cheap Russian crude oil like India…': Imran Khan’s praise

China's "Eastern Theatre Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan", the ministry said, adding that as of 10 am local time (0200 GMT) on Monday, 11 ships and 59 jets including fighters and bombers had been detected.