Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island: Defence ministry

Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island: Defence ministry

AFP |
Apr 08, 2023 07:11 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan.

Taiwan's defence ministry said Saturday it detected three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island, after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from the United States.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Read more: Russian forces surrendering at fast pace to ‘save their lives’: Ukraine official

The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan by 6 am local time (2200 GMT) on Saturday and "4 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeast ADIZ".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china taiwan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP