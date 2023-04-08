Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island: Defence ministry
AFP |
China-Taiwan Conflict: The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan.
Taiwan's defence ministry said Saturday it detected three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island, after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from the United States.
The Ministry of National Defense said three ships and 13 aircraft had been detected around Taiwan by 6 am local time (2200 GMT) on Saturday and "4 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeast ADIZ".
