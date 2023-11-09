Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Taiwan finds a way to beat international scammers, fake calls drop by 70%

Taiwan finds a way to beat international scammers, fake calls drop by 70%

Bloomberg |
Nov 09, 2023 02:14 PM IST

The total number of inbound international calls in Taiwan fell to 15 million in October, compared with 50.8 million in May

Taiwan’s crackdown on phone scams has led to a 70% drop in incoming international calls, representing a rare victory against unsolicited callers and highlighting the scale of the problem in the island.

Taiwan’s victory came after authorities ordered phone carriers to block overseas calls disguised as local numbers.(Representation pic)

The total number of inbound international calls fell to 15 million in October, compared with 50.8 million in May, according to data released by the National Communications Commission on Thursday.

Taiwan’s victory came after authorities ordered phone carriers to block overseas calls disguised as local numbers. As part of the campaign, receivers must also listen to a scam alert before picking up any international calls.

Taiwan’s campaign against nuisance calls also includes having online retailers start using codes when referring to people’s phone numbers and the creation of a dedicated “111” number from which the government would aim to text residents all official communications.

