Tajikistan says 35 killed in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan said on Sunday that 35 of its citizens were killed in the latest border clashes with Kyrgyzstan, raising the overall death toll to at least 81.

On its Facebook page, the Tajik foreign ministry reported 35 people dead including civilians, women, and children. Meanwhile the death on the Kyrgyz side rose to 46, making it the worst flare up between the two Central Asian countries in years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(More information will be updated shortly)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON