Taliban dismiss UNSC's call to reverse restrictions on Afghan women
- The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday that criticised the Taliban for limiting girls' and women's access to education, government jobs and freedom of movement since seizing power last year.
The Taliban on Friday rejected the UN Security Council's call to reverse heavy restrictions imposed on Afghan women, dismissing their concerns as "unfounded".
The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday that criticised the Taliban for limiting girls' and women's access to education, government jobs and freedom of movement since seizing power last year.
Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has also ordered women to cover up -- including their faces -- when in public, triggering international outrage.
The Security Council's 15 member states called on the Taliban "to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls".
It also demanded the hardliners reopen all schools to female students.
Afghanistan's foreign ministry said the government considers the Security Council's concerns as "unfounded and reaffirms its commitment" to rights of Afghan women.
"Since the people of Afghanistan are predominantly Muslim, the Afghan government considers the observance of Islamic hijab to be in line with the religious and cultural practices of society," the ministry said in a statement.
The Taliban adhere to an austere interpretation of Islam.
Their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001 was marked by human rights violations, and, despite promising a softer rule this time around, they have increasingly trampled over the freedoms of Afghans.
In the two decades of US military intervention that followed the ousting of the Taliban in 2001, Afghan women and girls made marginal gains in restoring their rights.
UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett on Thursday said the Taliban's restrictions were aimed at making women "invisible in society", at the end of a visit to Kabul.
No country has recognised the new Taliban government, and the authorities have so far failed in their efforts to assume Afghanistan's seat at the world body.
-
Texas shooting: 'Give me a gun, I'll go...', Worried parent to cops who delayed
Texas police faced angry questions Thursday over why it took an hour to neutralize the gunman who murdered 19 small children and two teachers in Uvalde, as video emerged of desperate parents begging officers to storm the school. "It's my daughter!" one woman bellows amid chaotic scenes of crying and shoving. One woman, frantic about her son, yells to police: "If they've got a shot, shoot him or something. Go on."
-
Bailout hopes from IMF forces Pakistan to hike fuel prices by 30 PKR
The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan shot up on Friday after the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, left with fewer options to prevent the country from spiralling into a deeper economic crisis, reduced the fuel subsidies by a record margin. The Pakistan government hiked the cost of all petroleum products by ₹30 in local currency, the highest single-hike ever.
-
US slams Putin’s food-for-sanctions relief plan
The US rejected a plan by Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate grain and fertilizer exports only if sanctions on his country are lifted, pinning the blame on the Kremlin for blocking shipments and stoking concerns of global food shortages. The US may announce a new package of aid for Ukraine as soon as next week that would include long-range rocket systems and other advanced weapons, CNN reported unidentified government officials as saying.
-
Empower inclusive Kabul to counter terror and enhance global security: NSA Doval
National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged the participant countries at a dialogue with counterparts from seven other countries, including China, to enhance the capability of Afghanistan to counter the terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat to regional peace and security. Right to life, dignified living, human rights, and accessibility to assistance were among the priorities highlighted by the top security official.
-
Imran Khan praises India again as Pak sees highest-ever rise in petrol price
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has once again praised India and this time for being able to reduce fuel prices which Imran Khan said was owing to cheaper oil from Russia. The statement of the PTI leader came as the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan increased the prices of all petroleum products by rupees 30 per litre (PKR) to reduce fuel subsidies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics