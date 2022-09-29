Home / World News / Taliban fire into air to disperse women's rally backing Iran hijab protests

Taliban fire into air to disperse women's rally backing Iran hijab protests

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Women protesters carried banners that read: "Iran has risen, now it's our turn!" and "From Kabul to Iran, say no to dictatorship!"

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Afghan women hold placards as they take part in a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul.(AFP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Afghan women hold placards as they take part in a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul.(AFP)
AFP |

Taliban forces fired shots into the air on Thursday to disperse a women's rally supporting protests in Iran over the death of a woman in the custody of morality police.

Deadly protests have erupted in neighbouring Iran for the past two weeks, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while detained by the Islamic republic's morality police.

Chanting the same "Women, life, freedom!" mantra used in demonstrations in Iran, about 25 Afghan women protested in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul before being dispersed by Taliban forces firing in the air, an AFP correspondent reported.

Women protesters carried banners that read: "Iran has risen, now it's our turn!" and "From Kabul to Iran, say no to dictatorship!"

Taliban forces swiftly snatched the banners and tore them in front of the protesters.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out