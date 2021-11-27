Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taliban kill young doctor for not stopping at checkpoint in Herat: Report
Taliban kill young doctor for not stopping at checkpoint in Herat: Report

A Taliban fighter stands guard in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ali Khara(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Taliban have killed a young physician in Afghanistan's Herat province, local media reported citing sources on Friday. According to Khaama Press, the doctor, identified as 33-year-old Amruddin Noori was killed in Herat city after he did not stop at a police security checkpoint, the victim's family members claimed while speaking to media.

According to sources, Noori used to have a small private medical clinic had newly got married.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, which led to the collapse of the previous government and triggered mass evacuations of foreign workers and Afghan collaborators.

Earlier, the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets but this kind of incident contradicts the Taliban's claims.

The country plunged into crisis in August after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. 

afghanistan taliban
