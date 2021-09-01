Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban set to unveil new government soon: Report
Taliban set to unveil new government soon: Report

Taliban supreme commander Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the top leader of any governing council, Bilal Karimi, a member of the group’s cultural commission said.
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Men adjust the Taliban flag in Kabul ahead of a press conference. (AFP)

The Taliban and other Afghan leaders have reached a “consensus” on the formation of a new government and cabinet under the leadership of the group’s top spiritual leader, and an announcement could come in a few days, an official said.

Pakistani terrorists coming to Afghanistan: Ghani informed Biden on July 23

Taliban supreme commander Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the top leader of any governing council, Bilal Karimi, a member of the group’s cultural commission said. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Akhundzada’s three deputies and the main public face of the Taliban, is likely to be in charge of the daily functioning of the government.

“The consultations on forming an inclusive Afghan government within the Islamic Emirate’s leaders, with the leaders from previous government and other influential leaders have officially ended,” Bilal Karimi, a member of the group’s cultural commission said. “They have reached a consensus. We’re about to announce a functioning cabinet and government in a few days, not weeks," he further added.

President Joe Biden has again defended the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, rejecting criticism that it was mishandled.

