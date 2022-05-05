Taliban stops issuing driving licences to women in Afghanistan: Report
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has now stopped issuing driving licences to women and other provinces of the land-locked country, news agency ANI quoted Afghan media reports.
Before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, women could be seen driving in some of the major cities including Kabul. But now the regime has imposed this restriction.
The human rights situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the Taliban's return to power last year. From banning girls from schools above sixth grade to not allowing women to take trips alone, there have been reports of women rights being snatched away by the new government.
Here's a look at some of the restrictions Taliban has imposed on women since capturing Afghanistan.
> On March 23, the Taliban regime shut schools for girls for secondary classes across the country, just hours after they had reopened for the first time since the new regime took over. In 2021, just a month after takeover, the Taliban had allowed some schools for girls up to class 6 to reopen. The move evoked stern response from the United Nations. The UN Security Council had said, “Security Council members reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and called on the Taliban to respect the right to education and adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.” The Taliban's Ministry of Education (MoE) said the Islamic Emirate is close to a solution for reopening the school for girls.
> Barely a month after it took over, the Taliban administration barred women from effectively working in government offices, banks, media companies and other work places. Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior figure in the Taliban, said the regime will fully implement sharia law, while adding that women should not work alongside men.
> In December last year, the Taliban ruled that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances must not be offered transport unless escorted by close male relative. Also, the regime called on vehicle owners to offer rides only to women wearing hijabs.
Russia pounds Ukraine, targets Western weapon supply routes
Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country on Wednesday. Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor. But a Russian official denied Moscow's troops were storming the plant, as Ukrainian commanders claimed a day earlier.
Twitter courts advertisers amid uncertain future under Musk
Twitter Inc is facing a skeptical audience as it showcases its advertising opportunities on Wednesday evening at an event in New York City, three ad agency executives told Reuters, as the social media company's plans under billionaire Elon Musk remain unclear. The Tesla chief executive, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion, has tweeted that the platform should not have ads so it can have more control over its content moderation policies.
Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov files appeal over EU sanctions
Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov appealed the European Union's decision to impose strict sanctions on him in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Usmanov, who owns 49% of Metalloinvest, filed an appeal at the EU's General Court on April 29, asking the bloc's second-highest tribunal also to suspend the sanctions until judges make a final decision, according to a court filing. Germany has previously impounded Usmanov's superyacht Dilbar, valued at as much as $750 million.
US: Biden admin announces policy push on quantum tech
The US, through two presidential directives on Wednesday, announced a new policy framework to maintain its “competitive advantage in quantum information sciences (QIS)”, and mitigate “the risks of quantum computers to the nation's cyber, economic and national security” by initiating the process of migrating vulnerable computer systems to quantum-resistant cryptography.
China against US’ plan to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing: Biden
Directly accusing China of intervening in American legislative processes, US President Joe Biden has said that the Chinese Communist Party is lobbying to oppose the passage of the CHIPS Act, which is meant to create incentives to boost semiconductor manufacturing, in the US Congress since it is linked to national security. Biden made the charge while speaking at a Lockheed facility in Alabama responsible for assembling Javelin missiles on Tuesday.
