Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban takeover not a foregone conclusion: Milley
world news

Taliban takeover not a foregone conclusion: Milley

The US military launched airstrikes this week in support of Afghan forces fighting Taliban, including in the strategically important province of Kandahar, officials said on Thursday.
By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Milley said roughly 212 district centres are under Taliban control. “That’s half of the 419 in all.(AP)

The top US military leader on Wednesday expressed doubts if a Taliban victory is imminent in Afghanistan, contrary to a reported intelligence assessment.

“There are a range of possible outcomes in Afghanistan,” General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said at a Pentagon news conference with secretary of defence Lloyd Austin. “A negative outcome, a Taliban automatic military takeover, is not a foregone conclusion,” he said.

“The Afghan security forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country, and we will continue to support them where necessary in accordance with the guidance from the president and the secretary of defence,” Milley said.

Asked why the Taliban with 75,000 military personnel appear to be winning against the Afghan military of 300,000 with 20 years of US training and support, Milley said “warfare is not just about numbers” but also about “will and leadership” to fight and prevail.

Milley said roughly 212 district centres are under Taliban control. “That’s half of the 419 in all. And the Taliban haven’t captured yet any of the 34 provincial capitals. Although the Taliban are putting pressure on the outskirts of probably about half of them - 17 of them, in fact - and what they’re trying to do is isolate the major population centres,” Milley said.

US launches airstrikes to support Afghan forces

The US military launched airstrikes this week in support of Afghan forces fighting Taliban, including in the strategically important province of Kandahar, officials said on Thursday.

The US has a variety of combat aircraft based in West Asia within range of Afghanistan. Asked by a reporter about news reports of a Navy FA-18 airstrike in the Kandahar area, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said, “In the last several days, we have acted, through airstrikes, to support the ANDSF,” using an acronym for the Afghan national defence and security forces. “But I won’t get into technical details of those strikes,” Kirby said.

With inputs from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP