Taliban torture arrested Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi and his team: Report
The Taliban are torturing arrested Afghan model and YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi, along with other three people, reported news agency ANI citing sources. Reportedly, the Taliban tortured them by brutally beating them with rods and filmed it “for fun” - which then went viral on social media.
On June 9, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi along with three people for allegedly “disrespecting” Islam and the Quran, as per videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers.
The model known for his fashion shows, modelling events, and YouTube videos had reportedly appeared handcuffed in a light brown jail uniform - in the videos released by the Taliban.
Reportedly, the model was seen laughing as his colleague Ghulam Sakhi — who is known to have a speech impediment that he uses for humour — recited the verses of the Quran in Arabic in a comical tone. Upon this, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi and his colleagues as “no one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad”.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International has been calling on the Taliban to release them, reported ANI citing Khaama Press.
Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, they have imposed hard censorship on media.
Over the year, the Taliban brought in stringent measures, particularly regarding the rights of women and minorities - from ordering all the female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air to implementing a ‘gender segregation' plan in the western Herat province - where men and women are not allowed to sit together in restaurants, even if they are husband and wife.
-
Twitter gets a win over Musk with trial fast-tracked for October
Twitter Inc. scored an early win against Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his $44 billion buyout, as a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date. Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick on Tuesday scheduled the trial for five days in the fall, instead of two weeks in February as the billionaire requested.
-
US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox
The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US soared to more than 2,800 on Friday, a White House official said. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator added that any declaration would come from the Department of Health and Human Services. Around the world, monkeypox is still primarily affecting men who have sex with men and those who identify as gay or bisexual.
-
Is foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Australia threat to global beef supplies?
Australia is on high alert for foot-and-mouth disease in its cattle herds after traces of the virus were found on imported animal products. The prevalence of the disease has the potential to decimate herds. It shouldn't be confused with the fever and rash-causing hand, foot, and mouth disease in humans. Surrounding nations like Australia are particularly alarmed at the proliferation of the virus, which has reached the tourist hot spot of Bali.
-
US identifies first cases of Monkeypox in children
Cases of the viral disease Monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident, health authorities said on Friday. The two cases are unrelated and are likely the result of household transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. The agency said the children are in good health and are being treated.
-
Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man's left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven. Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, Shayne Enright. The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.
