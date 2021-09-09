Taliban's latest diktat: Permission needed for protests, purpose and slogans must be shared with ministry

The Taliban on Wednesday introduced several 'conditions' to restrict protest in Afghanistan. The move comes days after the regime said it won't tolerate any resistance to their rule. The decision will raise eyebrows around the world, as several countries have denounced the seizure of power by Taliban.

In their latest diktat, the Taliban said permission needs to be taken from the ministry of justice before any protest is organised, according to local publication Pajhwok News. They said that purpose, slogans, place, time and all 'other' details of the protest need to be shared with the government authorities, Pajhwok News further reported.

Details of the protest also need to be shared with the security agencies 24 hours before it is organised.

The developments came amid an increase in the protests against the Taliban in the country.

Hundreds of Afghans took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against Pakistan's alleged role in the fall of elected government in Afghanistan. Slogans were raised against Pakistani's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

On Wednesday, residents of Faizabad took to the streets to support the resistance in their fight against the Taliban.

On September 7, a group of women also held a protest in Balkh province calling to preserve the achievements of the past 20 years and demanding women's representation in the future government in Afghanistan.

Similar protests were also held in Kabul, Parwan and Badakhshan province.

The Taliban have been issuing diktats after returning to power in Afghanistan and some of these are a reminder of their regressive rule 20 years ago. Last week, a Taliban spokesperson said that women should not get education without a veil (burqa). The group later released a list of guidelines to be followed by educational institutions.

Though the Taliban have tried to project a moderate image in front of the world, such announcements show little regard for the promise. And experts say that the all-male cabinet of hardliners that was announced on Tuesday proves that it is “old Taliban in a new bottle”.