'Talks nice and then bombs everybody': Trump 'disappointed' with Putin as Russia-Ukraine war rages on

US President Donald Trump has yet again expressed his "disappointment" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the US president's remarks come as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. Since assuming office, Trump has worked towards striking a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia. (AFP)

Since assuming office, Trump has worked towards striking a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia. However, with no sign of a ceasefire in sight and both countries escalating the nature of their attacks everyday, the US president is reportedly growing increasingly exasperated with Putin.

"Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening," a disgruntled Trump told reporters on Sunday.

"I thought he [Putin] was somebody that meant what he said. And he talked so beautifully, but then he bombed everyone at night. We don't like that," Trump added further.

Trump's remarks also came after he announced the US will send patriot missiles to Ukraine as the war rages on.

"I haven't agreed on the number yet, but they're going to have some because they do need protection," said Trump.

Putin throwing bullsh** at US: Trump

Last week, the US president accused Vladimir Putin of throwing "bullsh**" at Washington with regards to a deal with Ukraine.

“We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all of the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” Trump was quoted as saying by CNN during a cabinet meeting last week.

Amid the negotiations, Trump has already warned Russia of increased sanctions against Moscow as the Ukraine war enters its fourth year.

Trump, who has currently made no progress in securing a ceasefire, had earlier claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day.

Across several presidential campaigns and after taking oath, Trump continued to claim that Putin would listen to him, despite warning from his predecessors - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris - as well as his European counterparts.