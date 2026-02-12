Tarique Rahman, frontrunner for Bangladesh PM post, leads in Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Tarique Rahman, considered to be the frontrunner for the post of Prime Minister, is leading in his constituency in Dhaka. Tarique Rahman is leading with 38,428 votes in results from 27 centres. (AP)

Rahman, 60, who is contesting from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency, is ahead by a margin of two to one in the partial results, Prothom Alo reported. The figures are based on partial results available from the returning officer’s office until 9:30 pm on Thursday, according to the report.

Overall, the BNP was leading in 50 seats and Jamaat in 18 as of 10.30 pm, Reuters reported citing local TV news stations. Bangladesh's Parliament – the Jatiya Sangsad – has 300 seats. Of these, 151 are required for a simple majority.

Polling concluded in the general elections in Bangladesh earlier on Thursday. The polls are the country's first since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the Bogura-6 constituency, which has 150 centres, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is leading with 38,428 votes in results from 27 centres. His closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abidur Rahman, has polled 17,428 votes till now.

‘Confident of winning’: Tarique Rahman before polling Rahman, the son of former PM Khaleda Zia, said he was “confident of winning the election” before the voting began. “There is enthusiasm among the people about the vote,” he told reporters, according to Reuters news agency.

Rahman had returned to the country in December last year owing to his mother's deteriorating health. Khaleda Zia passed away on December 30, 2025. Rahman assumed office as the Chairman of the BNP on January 9.

After casting his vote at Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2, the BNP chairperson said his party would “prioritise improving law and order in the country” so that people would feel secure.

In his social media post, Rahman urged all voters to exercise their right. “Cast your vote for whoever you deem most fit. Vote according to your own choice, and establish your rights and ownership over the state,” he said. He further took responsibility to ensure that “every winning candidate from BNP performs their duties faithfully.”