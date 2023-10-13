Teacher killed, 2 injured in knife attack at high school in France

A teacher was killed and two other people severely wounded Friday in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said.

French police and fire fighters work after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack (REUTERS)

The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.

