Tech billionaire undertakes 1st private spacewalk from SpaceX capsule | VIDEO

Fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman made history on Thursday as he undertook the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts, venturing deeper into space than any humans in the past 50 years. Fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman attempts spacewalk at 1,400 km altitude(SpaceX)

The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, reaching an altitude of 1,400 km—three times higher than the International Space Station. The crew's spaceship was in a lower orbit as they undertook the mission's highlight: the spacewalk.

Isaacman, 41, CEO and founder of the Shift4 credit card-processing company, and his crew waited for their capsule to depressurise before opening the hatch. Isaacman was the first to emerge, joining the exclusive group of spacewalkers, previously limited to professional astronauts from just a dozen countries.

"Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do. But from here, it sure looks like a perfect world," Isaacman remarked.

Sarah Gillis, space operations engineer at SpaceX, followed him.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk praised the mission, said its goal is to unlock the universe's mysteries. “Strive to greater heights, for a future brighter than the past, waking up each morning inspired, to learn new secrets of the Universe!” he said in an X post.

The first spacewalk involved more stretching than actual walking. Isaacman was instructed to keep a hand or foot attached to the capsule at all times while flexing his arms and legs to test the durability of the new spacesuit. The hatch featured a walker-like structure for added support.

Former US Air Force Thunderbird pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet and SpaceX engineer Anna Menon remained strapped in their seats to monitor the mission from inside. All four crew members had undergone intensive training before the journey.