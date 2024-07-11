This Bengaluru company is aiming to launch 'space habitat' by 2027, in talks with SpaceX
AkashaLabdhi calls itself as a ‘home among the stars’ as it says that the company's area of expertise is cutting at signal processing and seamless automation.
Bengaluru-based startup AkashaLabdhi is attempting to build an ‘expandable space habitat’ - living quarters to host astronauts, researchers as well as space tourists. AkashaLabdhi is designing a space habitat solution to accommodate six to 16 personnel. On LinkedIn, AkashaLabdhi calls itself as a ‘home among the stars’ as it says that the company's area of expertise is cutting at signal processing, robust power electronics and seamless automation.
Read more: Amazon India staff on working conditions: Made to stand for hours, restroom breaks not allowed
The post on LinkedIn read, “AkashaLabdhi is as engineering firm providing solutions for modern engineering challenges. We specialize in delivering comprehensive solutions encompassing both Software and Hardware domains. Our proficiency extends to signal processing, PCB design, power electronics, and automation, positioning us as a versatile engineering firm.”
Read more: First Abu Dhabi Bank denies interest in acquiring stake in Yes Bank: Report
AkashaLabdhi has prepared its prototype model of the habitat called ‘Antariksh HAB’, The Times of India reported. The Antariksh HAB contains features like an expandable shell that ensures ‘exceptional orbital debris and radiation protection’ and the design has multiple purposes besides space habitation. Antariksh HAB can be used for microgravity experiments, satellite maintenance, orbital logistics storage, the company said on its website, adding, “With a forward-looking perspective, this adaptable habitat holds potential for long-term lunar surface exploration."
Read more: Looking to send money abroad? Open foreign currency accounts in GIFT City
AkashaLabhi CEO Siddarth Jena told TOI that the structure will take about seven days to fully inflate once it reaches its desired destination.
The company is also in talks with billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to book a slot for the mission, as per the report.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.