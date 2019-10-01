e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Teen dies in her sleep after charging phone explodes

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, 14, went to bed listening to music at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan. The next morning, she was found dead after the phone’s battery is said to have exploded close to her head, according to media reports.

world Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kazakhstan
The Forensic experts said that the mobile exploded in the early hours of the morning after overheating.
The Forensic experts said that the mobile exploded in the early hours of the morning after overheating.(HT Photo/Representative Image )
         

A schoolgirl in Kazakhstan has died after her charging smartphone exploded on her pillow as she slept.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, 14, went to bed listening to music at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan. The next morning, she was found dead after the phone’s battery is said to have exploded close to her head, according to media reports.

The police said that her device had been plugged in to a power socket at the time. She is believed to have suffered severe head injuries as a result of the blast, and died on the spot.

Forensic experts said that the mobile exploded in the early hours of the morning after overheating as it charged and this was the cause of her death, said reports.

The brand of smartphone was not disclosed.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:57 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News